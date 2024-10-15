Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.57. 62,881,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,034,305. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

