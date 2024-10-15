Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $219.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

