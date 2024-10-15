The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

