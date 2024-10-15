The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 256.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLX opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

