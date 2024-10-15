The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 170,818 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.72% of Cooper Companies worth $157,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Covea Finance grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 32,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. 443,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,213. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

