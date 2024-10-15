The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 91,314 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $4,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBMS. Hovde Group increased their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

