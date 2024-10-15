The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE GLU opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.92.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
