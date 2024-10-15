The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GLU opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.92.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.