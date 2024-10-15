The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

