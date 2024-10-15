The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. 1,992,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.57 and its 200 day moving average is $166.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

