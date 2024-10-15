Thomasville National Bank Has $366,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

RF opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

