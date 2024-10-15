Thomasville National Bank Sells 105 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.