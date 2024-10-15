Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 2,078 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,028.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 260,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $216.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

