Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 125.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $338.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day moving average is $293.75. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $338.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

