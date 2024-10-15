Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 295.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Trading Up 0.8 %

DVA opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $166.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.