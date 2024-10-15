Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.3 %

NDAQ stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

