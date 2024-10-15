Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.73.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

