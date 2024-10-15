Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

