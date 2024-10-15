Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

