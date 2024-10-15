Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,414,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.
ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance
UGL opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $99.42.
ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.
