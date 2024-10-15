Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 484,810 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pentair by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

