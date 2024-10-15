Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 751,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 666,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 215,016 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Sempra by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 5,017.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $84.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.