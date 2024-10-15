Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 78,919 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 56,220 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Get NU alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NU Stock Up 7.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NU has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.