Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,597 shares of company stock worth $78,913. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 911,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 416,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $690.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

