Truist Financial Lowers OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $28.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 1.96. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $618.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.17.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 649.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58,104 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

