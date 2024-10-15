Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 720,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.97. 464,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

