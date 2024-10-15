Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $633,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $224.10. 18,988,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,688,328. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

