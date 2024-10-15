Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.14. 809,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.43. The firm has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

