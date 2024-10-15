Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in RTX were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 490,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 172,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in RTX by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.44. 3,430,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

