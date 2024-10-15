Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,130.18.

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

Booking stock traded up $24.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,322.21. 99,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,904.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,803.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,369.41. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

