Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 278 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 53,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

