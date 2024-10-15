Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

XTN traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $85.31.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

