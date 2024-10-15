TTP Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 71,719 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 7,850,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,751,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

