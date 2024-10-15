TTP Investments Inc. Has $34.84 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc. owned about 2.29% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $34,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 111,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,953. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

