Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SHIP traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 427,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.23. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £3.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Barnes bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £13,580 ($17,733.09). 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Read More

Dividend History for Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP)

