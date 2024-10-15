Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SHIP traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 427,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.23. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £3.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Barnes bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £13,580 ($17,733.09). 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

