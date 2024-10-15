Tungray Technologies Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TRSG)

Tungray Technologies’ (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 16th. Tungray Technologies had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 19th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Tungray Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tungray Technologies stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Tungray Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Tungray Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tungray Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

