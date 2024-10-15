Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.16. 66,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $606.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.