U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 99,744 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 544% compared to the average volume of 15,494 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 1,817,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

