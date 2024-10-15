UBS Group Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $88.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. 262,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,308. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. American International Group has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

