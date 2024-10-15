UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 31,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.