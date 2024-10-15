UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Short Interest Update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 31,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.