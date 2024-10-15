Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,036. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

