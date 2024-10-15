Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.21. 10,474,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,514. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

