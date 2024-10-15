Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.42. 5,848,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,648,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

