Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 365.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,929 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.