Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,475. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.