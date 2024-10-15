Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 317 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,308. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

