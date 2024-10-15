Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 12,258,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

