Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 275,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,881,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

