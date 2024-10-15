Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,667 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 610.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,015. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

