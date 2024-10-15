Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.67.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $369.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

