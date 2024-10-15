Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $727,202.03

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $32.26 million and $727,202.03 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,794.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.98 or 0.00534693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00073874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08437498 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $621,546.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

